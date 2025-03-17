MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $32,396.34 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Kimberly Maersk-Moller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 28th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 2,111 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $17,732.40.

MiMedx Group Stock Performance

MDXG opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. MiMedx Group had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 26.21%. The company had revenue of $92.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $89.42 million. Equities analysts forecast that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.

Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 395,739 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

About MiMedx Group

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

