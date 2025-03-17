MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Insider Sells $32,396.34 in Stock

MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Get Free Report) insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of MiMedx Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $32,396.34. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 310,836 shares in the company, valued at $2,452,496.04. This represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Kimberly Maersk-Moller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, February 28th, Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 2,111 shares of MiMedx Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total value of $17,732.40.
MiMedx Group Stock Performance
MDXG opened at $7.92 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.40 and a beta of 1.97. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of MiMedx Group in a research report on Thursday, February 27th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MDXG
Institutional Trading of MiMedx Group
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MDXG. First Light Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,168,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter worth $4,020,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of MiMedx Group by 133.1% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 693,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,668,000 after buying an additional 395,739 shares in the last quarter. Meros Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of MiMedx Group during the fourth quarter worth $3,801,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in MiMedx Group by 484.2% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 362,481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,487,000 after acquiring an additional 300,433 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.15% of the company’s stock.
About MiMedx Group
MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than MiMedx Group
- Are Penny Stocks a Good Fit for Your Portfolio?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- The Role Economic Reports Play in a Successful Investment Strategy
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.