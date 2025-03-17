MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology

MIND Technology Stock Performance

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $264,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of MIND Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the 4th quarter worth $825,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MIND Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MIND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 168,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10.

MIND Technology Company Profile

MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.

