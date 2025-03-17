MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND) Short Interest Update

MIND Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MIND – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 334,900 shares, an increase of 59.8% from the February 13th total of 209,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 440,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 4.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of MIND Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MIND
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MIND Technology
MIND Technology Stock Performance
Shares of MIND traded up $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $7.23. 168,568 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 156,681. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $8.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.17 million, a P/E ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. MIND Technology has a 12 month low of $3.05 and a 12 month high of $11.10.
MIND Technology Company Profile
MIND Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology to the oceanographic, hydrographic, defense, seismic, and maritime security industries worldwide. Its primary products include the GunLink seismic source acquisition and control systems that provide operators of marine seismic surveys with precise monitoring and control of energy sources; the BuoyLink RGPS tracking system, which is used to offer precise positioning of marine seismic energy sources and streamers; Sleeve Gun energy sources; SeaLink towed seismic streamer system; and Sea Serpent line of passive sonar arrays for maritime security and anti-submarine warfare applications.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than MIND Technology
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- High Flyers: 3 Natural Gas Stocks for March 2022
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for MIND Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.