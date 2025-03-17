Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Mitie Group plc (OTCMKTS:MITFY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, a drop of 22.0% from the February 13th total of 9,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 14,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
A number of analysts recently issued reports on MITFY shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Mitie Group to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Mitie Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.
Mitie Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides facilities management and professional services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Business Services, Technical Services, Central Government & Defense (CG&D), Communities. The company provides decarbonization, electrical grid connections, emission intelligence, energy and carbon, EV fleets, and heat solutions, as well as solar energy; cleaning and hygiene, engineering maintenance, integrated facilities management, landscape, and waste management services; project and workplace services; and Fire & security systems, front of house, intelligence, vetting, and security guarding service.
