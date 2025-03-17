Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Electric Co. (OTCMKTS:MIELF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,030,300 shares, a decrease of 25.3% from the February 13th total of 1,379,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 78.6 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Mitsubishi Electric Price Performance
OTCMKTS:MIELF traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $19.75. The stock had a trading volume of 20,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,921. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.57 and its 200 day moving average is $16.70. Mitsubishi Electric has a fifty-two week low of $13.56 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The stock has a market cap of $42.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.01 and a beta of 0.63.
Mitsubishi Electric Company Profile
