Mkango Resources (LON:MKA) Shares Up 12.2% – Time to Buy?

Mkango Resources Ltd. (LON:MKA – Get Free Report) shares shot up 12.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 11.24 ($0.15) and last traded at GBX 11.19 ($0.14). 2,100,973 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 12% from the average session volume of 1,869,718 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 9.97 ($0.13).
Mkango Resources Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of £46.84 million, a PE ratio of -14.13 and a beta of 2.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 10.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7.97.
About Mkango Resources
Mkango released a Feasibility Study for Songwe Hill, Malawi, in July 2022.
