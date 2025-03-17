Moors & Cabot Inc. Lowers Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Moors & Cabot Inc. trimmed its position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 13.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,504 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,604 shares during the quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc.’s holdings in Invesco were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IVZ. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 484.9% during the 3rd quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Crews Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco by 381.5% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,496 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco during the 3rd quarter worth $76,000. 66.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on IVZ. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective (up from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group upped their target price on Invesco from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Invesco has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.94.

Invesco Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of IVZ stock opened at $15.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a current ratio of 4.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. Invesco Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $14.16 and a fifty-two week high of $19.55.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a return on equity of 8.18% and a net margin of 12.77%. Equities analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.49%.

Invesco Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

