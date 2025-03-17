Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $2.48 Million

Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on March 17th. Mr Miggles has a market capitalization of $30.51 million and $2.48 million worth of Mr Miggles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Mr Miggles has traded 6.5% higher against the dollar. One Mr Miggles token can now be purchased for $0.0319 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Taiko (TAIKO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $83,178.95 or 0.99817927 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $82,838.52 or 0.99409395 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Mr Miggles Token Profile

Mr Miggles launched on July 15th, 2024. Mr Miggles’ total supply is 958,766,520 tokens and its circulating supply is 957,371,091 tokens. Mr Miggles’ official Twitter account is @mrmigglesonbase. Mr Miggles’ official website is miggles.io.

Buying and Selling Mr Miggles

According to CryptoCompare, “Mr Miggles (MIGGLES) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Base platform. Mr Miggles has a current supply of 958,766,520 with 957,371,091 in circulation. The last known price of Mr Miggles is 0.03111057 USD and is down -4.53 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 105 active market(s) with $2,451,274.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://miggles.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mr Miggles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mr Miggles should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mr Miggles using one of the exchanges listed above.

