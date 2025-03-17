MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) Position Lessened by Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC

Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 198 shares during the period. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $502,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 53.0% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Altrius Capital Management Inc now owns 54,138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,044,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 476 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 4.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,761 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in MSC Industrial Direct by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,362 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. 79.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MSM shares. Wolfe Research started coverage on MSC Industrial Direct in a report on Thursday, January 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Stephens lowered MSC Industrial Direct from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MSC Industrial Direct has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.80.

MSC Industrial Direct Trading Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:MSM opened at $77.16 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $80.63 and its 200-day moving average is $81.55. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.79 and a 52-week high of $100.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.93.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.13. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 6.21%. The company had revenue of $928.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current year.

MSC Industrial Direct Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 15th were given a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 15th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.15%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

(Free Report)

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products and services in the United States, Canada, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

