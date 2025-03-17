Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,697.0 days.

Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNNF remained flat at C$12.75 during trading on Monday. Munters Group AB has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.07.

Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile

Munters Group AB (publ) provides climate solutions in Sweden and internationally. The company operates through three segments: AirTech, Data Center Technologies, and FoodTech. It offers air intakes/air inlets, combined temperature and humidity control products, dehumidifiers, heat exchangers, mass transfer solutions and equipment, pollution control and VOC abatements, air cleaners for agriculture, climate and irrigation controllers for agriculture, coolers and humidifiers, fans and light traps, heaters, and mist eliminators.

