Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF) Short Interest Update

Munters Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:MMNNF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 469,700 shares, a decline of 21.5% from the February 13th total of 598,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,697.0 days.
Munters Group AB (publ) Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:MMNNF remained flat at C$12.75 during trading on Monday. Munters Group AB has a one year low of C$12.75 and a one year high of C$24.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$16.85 and its 200 day moving average price is C$18.07.
Munters Group AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Munters Group AB (publ)
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Dividend King Proctor & Gamble Is A Buy On Post-Earnings Weakness
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Munters Group AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.