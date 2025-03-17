National Bankshares Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) Stock

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$115.00 to C$120.00 in a report released on Monday,BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Peel Hunt raised their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$95.00 to C$110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. CIBC increased their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$85.00 to C$88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$78.00 to C$83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Wheaton Precious Metals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$98.38.

TSE:WPM traded up C$1.86 on Monday, reaching C$107.90. 239,520 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 650,530. The firm has a market cap of C$34.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.14 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$92.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$88.04. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$58.72 and a 52 week high of C$109.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

