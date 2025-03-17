Natixis Advisors LLC Has $40.40 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 193,076 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,494 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned 0.34% of Nordson worth $40,399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,638,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $692,916,000 after purchasing an additional 177,282 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Nordson by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,443,366 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $377,919,000 after purchasing an additional 14,780 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Nordson by 10.5% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 514,557 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $135,138,000 after purchasing an additional 48,720 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Nordson by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 510,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $106,762,000 after purchasing an additional 28,967 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nordson by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 459,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $96,190,000 after acquiring an additional 7,355 shares during the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDSN opened at $207.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 26.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.92. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $196.83 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $213.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.21. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The industrial products company reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.02). Nordson had a net margin of 16.93% and a return on equity of 19.28%. The firm had revenue of $615.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.40 million. Analysts expect that Nordson Co. will post 10.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.69%.

In other Nordson news, EVP Stephen Lovass sold 1,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.79, for a total transaction of $268,620.21. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,519,286.13. This represents a 15.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NDSN shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $237.00 price target (down from $294.00) on shares of Nordson in a research note on Friday, December 13th. KeyCorp raised shares of Nordson from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Loop Capital raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Nordson from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nordson from $295.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $256.20.

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

