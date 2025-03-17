Natixis Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Natixis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 789.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 532,338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 472,477 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $38,451,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seizert Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 42.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,647 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,873,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 527 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $764,000. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Glass Wealth Management Co LLC now owns 2,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strengthening Families & Communities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lam Research by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Lam Research Trading Up 4.6 %

LRCX stock opened at $78.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $101.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.39. Lam Research Co. has a 52 week low of $68.87 and a 52 week high of $113.00.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Lam Research had a return on equity of 51.86% and a net margin of 26.49%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lam Research Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.96%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Lam Research from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lam Research from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Wolfe Research downgraded Lam Research from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded Lam Research from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $75.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.22.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

In other news, SVP Seshasayee Varadarajan sold 110,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $9,907,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,084 shares in the company, valued at $16,117,560. This trade represents a 38.07 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

