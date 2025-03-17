Natixis Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report) by 35.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,723 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,486 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.06% of Atlassian worth $35,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TEAM. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 0.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,560,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $565,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,957 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,478,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $393,588,000 after purchasing an additional 131,621 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 7.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,182,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,679,000 after purchasing an additional 150,237 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 2.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,914 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $340,453,000 after purchasing an additional 57,911 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its stake in shares of Atlassian by 5.1% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,210,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,216,000 after purchasing an additional 58,536 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Atlassian alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on TEAM shares. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Atlassian from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $255.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Macquarie lifted their target price on Atlassian from $290.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $275.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on Atlassian from $255.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their target price on Atlassian from $250.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $319.71.

Atlassian Stock Up 5.0 %

NASDAQ:TEAM opened at $218.44 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.23 billion, a PE ratio of -163.01 and a beta of 0.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $273.44 and a 200-day moving average of $234.71. Atlassian Co. has a 52 week low of $135.29 and a 52 week high of $326.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.85). Atlassian had a negative net margin of 7.22% and a negative return on equity of 17.37%. Analysts predict that Atlassian Co. will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Atlassian

In other Atlassian news, President Anutthara Bharadwaj sold 1,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.76, for a total value of $387,235.20. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 211,991 shares in the company, valued at $54,006,827.16. This represents a 0.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gene Liu sold 779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.01, for a total value of $249,287.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 52,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,867,727.10. This trade represents a 1.46 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 264,553 shares of company stock worth $71,956,546. Company insiders own 38.55% of the company’s stock.

Atlassian Profile

(Free Report)

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atlassian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlassian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.