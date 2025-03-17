Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 2,617 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 1.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 147,995 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,617 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of STERIS worth $30,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STE. Hilton Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Hilton Capital Management LLC now owns 6,887 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. LBP AM SA raised its holdings in STERIS by 151.3% in the 4th quarter. LBP AM SA now owns 26,519 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,451,000 after acquiring an additional 15,965 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in STERIS by 41.9% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $230,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Natural Investments LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $334,000. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI raised its holdings in STERIS by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc. RI now owns 975 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. 94.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STERIS alerts:

STERIS Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of STE opened at $227.04 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.31 billion, a PE ratio of 48.20 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $219.17 and its 200-day moving average is $222.38. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $197.82 and a 12 month high of $248.24.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

STERIS ( NYSE:STE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.01). STERIS had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 8.66%. Equities research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 9.08 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is 48.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on STE. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $240.00 price target on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of STERIS from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and set a $265.00 target price on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.75.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on STE

STERIS Profile

(Free Report)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.