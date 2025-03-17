Natixis Advisors LLC Sells 34,784 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Natixis Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,008,179 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 34,784 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC owned about 0.11% of HP worth $32,897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi raised its stake in HP by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 6,561,399 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $217,319,000 after buying an additional 899,349 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in HP by 16.1% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,153,924 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $41,391,000 after buying an additional 160,268 shares in the last quarter. Oak Thistle LLC raised its stake in HP by 169.3% in the fourth quarter. Oak Thistle LLC now owns 34,682 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 21,805 shares in the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC raised its stake in HP by 47.5% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 146,608 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,259,000 after buying an additional 47,230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in HP by 35.0% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 62,523 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $2,243,000 after buying an additional 16,207 shares in the last quarter. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HPQ. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of HP from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of HP from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Loop Capital decreased their target price on shares of HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 11,000 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total transaction of $357,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,277 shares in the company, valued at $204,002.50. This trade represents a 63.67 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HP Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of HPQ stock opened at $28.43 on Monday. HP Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.43 and a 12-month high of $39.80. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.36 and its 200 day moving average is $34.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. HP had a net margin of 5.18% and a negative return on equity of 253.39%. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.35 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a $0.2894 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.37%.

HP Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.