Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 2,422,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,129.0 days.

Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $29.00.

About Neste Oyj

Neste Oyj provides renewable diesel and sustainable aviation fuel in Finland, and other Nordic countries, Baltic Rim, other European countries, North and South America, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, sustainable aviation fuel, renewable solvents, and feedstock for bioplastics to wholesale markets.

