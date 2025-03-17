Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 1,580,600 shares, a decrease of 34.7% from the February 13th total of 2,422,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1,129.0 days.
Neste Oyj Price Performance
Neste Oyj stock remained flat at $9.95 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $11.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.79. Neste Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.98 and a 52-week high of $29.00.
