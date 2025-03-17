NET Power (NYSE:NPWR) Shares Up 5.2% – Still a Buy?

NET Power Inc. (NYSE:NPWR – Get Free Report) shares rose 5.2% on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.42 and last traded at $3.42. Approximately 234,406 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 581,511 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.25.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on NPWR shares. Citigroup raised shares of NET Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on NET Power from $11.00 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.88 and its 200 day moving average is $8.78.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in NET Power by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,865,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,345,000 after buying an additional 332,554 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in NET Power by 930.8% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 141,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,505,000 after acquiring an additional 128,187 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,264,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in NET Power by 21.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 646,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,535,000 after purchasing an additional 115,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new stake in NET Power during the fourth quarter worth about $1,066,000. 53.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NET Power Inc operates as a clean energy technology company. The company invents, develops, and licenses clean power generation technology. NET Power Inc was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Durham, North Carolina.

