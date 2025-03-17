Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Trading 3.8% Higher – Should You Buy?

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) shares rose 3.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $960.75 and last traded at $953.28. Approximately 2,671,561 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 3,407,213 shares. The stock had previously closed at $918.00.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital boosted their price objective on Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wolfe Research raised Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $950.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Netflix has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,016.78.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $951.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $849.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $412.54 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. Netflix had a return on equity of 38.32% and a net margin of 22.34%. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 6,364 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $879.38, for a total transaction of $5,596,374.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $216,327.48. This trade represents a 96.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 30,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $981.92, for a total transaction of $29,933,831.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $386,876.48. This trade represents a 98.72 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock worth $279,142,041. Insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC grew its stake in Netflix by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 31 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 14 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

