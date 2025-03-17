New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF) Short Interest Update

New China Life Insurance Company Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NWWCF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 9,055,600 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the February 13th total of 6,245,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
New China Life Insurance Price Performance
Shares of NWWCF traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $3.70. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,427. New China Life Insurance has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $3.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.12 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.04.
About New China Life Insurance
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than New China Life Insurance
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Can TikTok Stock Picks Really Make You Rich?
- Following Congress Stock Trades
- The “Quality” Rotation: Back to Basics Investing
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Occidental Petroleum: 4 Reasons to Love These Prices
Receive News & Ratings for New China Life Insurance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New China Life Insurance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.