New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 7,578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,319.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF remained flat at $2.25 on Monday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.

New Hope Corporation Limited explores for, develops, produces, and processes coal, and oil and gas properties. It operates through three segments: Coal Mining in Queensland, Coal Mining in New South Wales, and Other. The company holds interests in two open cut coal mines that produces thermal coal, which include the New Acland project located in Oakey, Queensland; and the Bengalla mine situated in the Hunter Valley region of New South Wales.

