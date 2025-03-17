New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF) Short Interest Down 23.4% in February

New Hope Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:NHPEF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 5,804,400 shares, a decrease of 23.4% from the February 13th total of 7,578,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,319.2 days.
New Hope Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NHPEF remained flat at $2.25 on Monday. New Hope has a 1-year low of $2.25 and a 1-year high of $3.65. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04.
New Hope Company Profile
