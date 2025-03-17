NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW) Short Interest Update

NextPlat Corp (NASDAQ:NXPLW – Get Free Report) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the February 13th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NextPlat Stock Down 11.3 %

NASDAQ:NXPLW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $0.16. 19,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,680. NextPlat has a 12-month low of $0.06 and a 12-month high of $0.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.21.

About NextPlat

NextPlat Corp operates as a healthcare and e-commerce company in Europe, North America, South America, the Asia and Pacific, and Africa. The company operates full-service retail specialty services pharmacies that provides prescription pharmaceuticals prescription pharmaceuticals, third-party administration, risk and data management services, compounded medications, tele-pharmacy services, anti-retroviral medications, medication therapy management, contracted pharmacy services, and health practice risk management to healthcare organizations and providers, as well as supplies prescription medications to long-term care facilities.

