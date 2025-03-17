Nicholas Van Dyk Sells 26,416 Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$16,906.24.
NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 4.5 %
Shares of NCX opened at C$0.70 on Monday. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.
About NorthIsle Copper and Gold
