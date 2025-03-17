Nicholas Van Dyk Sells 26,416 Shares of NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX) Stock

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. (CVE:NCX – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Nicholas Van Dyk sold 26,416 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.64, for a total transaction of C$16,906.24.

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of NCX opened at C$0.70 on Monday. NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of C$0.31 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.53 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of C$180.05 million, a PE ratio of -18.31 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 65.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About NorthIsle Copper and Gold

NorthIsle Copper and Gold Inc, a junior resources company, engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of mineral resource properties in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, and rhenium deposits. Its principal property is the North Island project consisting of approximately 34,000 hectares located on Northern Vancouver Island, British Columbia.

