Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Position in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. decreased its stake in CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,745,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,543 shares during the period. CRISPR Therapeutics makes up 1.2% of Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.22% of CRISPR Therapeutics worth $108,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 8,973,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,180,000 after purchasing an additional 1,474,439 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 25.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,992,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $140,611,000 after purchasing an additional 599,304 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 1.0% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,376,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,632,000 after purchasing an additional 23,075 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 3.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,008,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,383,000 after purchasing an additional 35,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baker BROS. Advisors LP boosted its holdings in CRISPR Therapeutics by 743.1% in the third quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 843,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,608,000 after purchasing an additional 743,075 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.20% of the company’s stock.

Get CRISPR Therapeutics alerts:

CRISPR Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of CRISPR Therapeutics stock opened at $42.12 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.64 and a beta of 1.77. CRISPR Therapeutics AG has a 1-year low of $36.52 and a 1-year high of $75.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRISPR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CRSP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 18.46% and a negative net margin of 981.54%. On average, research analysts expect that CRISPR Therapeutics AG will post -5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CRSP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Cowen raised CRISPR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Truist Financial increased their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 target price on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.11.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on CRISPR Therapeutics

Insider Buying and Selling at CRISPR Therapeutics

In other news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 18,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total value of $1,013,472.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 171,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,473,037.60. The trade was a 9.66 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Julianne Bruno sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.42, for a total value of $50,819.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 8,263 shares in the company, valued at $350,516.46. This represents a 12.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,381 shares of company stock valued at $1,608,243 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

CRISPR Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CRISPR Therapeutics AG (NASDAQ:CRSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CRISPR Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.