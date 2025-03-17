Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Has $4.99 Million Holdings in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 15.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,597 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 1,034 shares during the quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $4,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 123,836.7% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,925,977 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,716,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,924,423 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Netflix by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,951,347 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $12,023,082,000 after buying an additional 426,740 shares during the period. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 112,896.4% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 381,928 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $340,420,000 after buying an additional 381,590 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Netflix by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,990,874 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $4,958,417,000 after buying an additional 316,594 shares during the period. Finally, Westfield Capital Management Co. LP bought a new stake in Netflix in the 3rd quarter valued at $222,871,000. 80.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 4,939 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,030.00, for a total value of $5,087,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,338,500. This trade represents a 27.61 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 160 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,000.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 288,103 shares of company stock valued at $279,142,041. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NFLX shares. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Netflix from $840.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, March 10th. Pivotal Research upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $1,100.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Netflix from $925.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Netflix from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,100.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,014.26.

Netflix Price Performance

NASDAQ NFLX opened at $918.00 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $392.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.29, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.38. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $542.01 and a 52-week high of $1,064.50. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $951.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $849.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $10.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

