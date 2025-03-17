Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. Trims Stake in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,100,673 shares of the company’s stock after selling 652,145 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 3.96% of Blade Air Mobility worth $13,147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLDE. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 170,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Blade Air Mobility by 610.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 303,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,000 after acquiring an additional 260,699 shares during the last quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD purchased a new stake in Blade Air Mobility during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $206,000. 47.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blade Air Mobility Stock Up 3.6 %

BLDE opened at $3.14 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $3.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.67. The company has a market cap of $245.91 million, a PE ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.22. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.45 and a 52 week high of $5.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Analyst Ratings Changes

In other Blade Air Mobility news, CFO William A. Heyburn sold 103,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.02, for a total transaction of $520,423.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,223,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,140,062.40. The trade was a 7.81 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 17.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Blade Air Mobility in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.50 price objective for the company.

Blade Air Mobility Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States. It provides its services through charter and by-the-seat flights using helicopters, jets, turboprops, and amphibious seaplanes. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

