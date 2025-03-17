Nipun Capital L.P. Buys 16,700 Shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI)

Nipun Capital L.P. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 738,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,700 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI China ETF comprises 22.3% of Nipun Capital L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Nipun Capital L.P. owned approximately 0.69% of iShares MSCI China ETF worth $34,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF by 66.6% during the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 2,979,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,466 shares during the period. TT International Asset Management LTD acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,807,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $14,982,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $11,211,000. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI China ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,260,000.

Get iShares MSCI China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI China ETF Stock Up 2.9 %

MCHI opened at $57.37 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 13.52 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.67. iShares MSCI China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $38.83 and a fifty-two week high of $59.78.

iShares MSCI China ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI China ETF, formerly iShares MSCI China Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the MSCI China Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund is designed to measure the performance of the top 85% of equity securities by market capitalization in the Chinese equity markets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI China ETF (NASDAQ:MCHI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.