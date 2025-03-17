Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Releases Earnings Results

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Niu Technologies had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 8.53%. Niu Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to EPS.

Niu Technologies Trading Up 5.8 %

Shares of NIU stock opened at $2.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $210.96 million, a P/E ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 0.45. Niu Technologies has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.13 and a 200 day moving average of $2.09.

Niu Technologies Company Profile

Niu Technologies designs, manufactures, and sells electric scooters in the People’s Republic of China, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RQi, NQi, MQi, SQi, UQi, F, and Gova series smart electric scooters, motorcycles, mopeds, and bicycles; KQi series kick-scooters; BQi series e-bikes; and Niu Aero Sports Bicycles.

