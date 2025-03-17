Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) Short Interest Update

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 2,090,000 shares, a decline of 25.1% from the February 13th total of 2,790,000 shares. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 697,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.0 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nomad Foods

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NOMD. Atria Investments Inc boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 34.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 19,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 4,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,069,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,439,000 after purchasing an additional 18,189 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nomad Foods by 20.8% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 71,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,366,000 after purchasing an additional 12,343 shares during the period. Seizert Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 42.7% during the 3rd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 270,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,149,000 after buying an additional 80,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Nomad Foods by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 201,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,836,000 after buying an additional 16,549 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NOMD. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Nomad Foods from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Nomad Foods from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nomad Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th.

Nomad Foods Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Nomad Foods stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $19.83. The stock had a trading volume of 606,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 596,639. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.91. Nomad Foods has a 12-month low of $15.43 and a 12-month high of $20.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.91 and a beta of 0.77.

Nomad Foods Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. This is a boost from Nomad Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Nomad Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.03%.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of frozen food products in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company offers frozen fish products, including fish fingers, coated fish, and natural fish; ready-to-cook vegetable products, such as peas and spinach; and frozen poultry and meat products comprising nuggets, grills, and burgers.

