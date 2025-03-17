Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $77.15, but opened at $79.64. Novo Nordisk A/S shares last traded at $79.60, with a volume of 673,854 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on NVO. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. UBS Group raised Novo Nordisk A/S from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.25.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $83.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.79. The stock has a market cap of $357.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 EPS for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.7874 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is currently 47.72%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 72.4% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL increased its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2,727.3% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. 11.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

(Get Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.