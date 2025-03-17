Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Shares Sold by Corient Private Wealth LLC

Corient Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,276,710 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,864 shares during the period. Corient Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $106,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NVO. Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hutchinson Capital Management CA now owns 175,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,109,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co lifted its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 3,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in Novo Nordisk A/S in the fourth quarter worth $1,297,000. Choate Investment Advisors increased its stake in Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 46,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Enterprises LLC raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Enterprises LLC now owns 6,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Novo Nordisk A/S alerts:

Novo Nordisk A/S Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSE:NVO opened at $77.22 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $346.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.74. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $73.80 and a 1 year high of $148.15. The business has a fifty day moving average of $83.95 and a 200-day moving average of $102.79.

Novo Nordisk A/S Increases Dividend

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.03. Novo Nordisk A/S had a net margin of 34.81% and a return on equity of 84.68%. Equities analysts predict that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.7874 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.2%. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Novo Nordisk A/S’s dividend payout ratio is 47.72%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVO has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Novo Nordisk A/S from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. BNP Paribas raised Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Novo Nordisk A/S from $156.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Novo Nordisk A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Novo Nordisk A/S has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.25.

Get Our Latest Report on NVO

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

(Free Report)

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Nordisk A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.