Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Nukkleus Trading Up 3.4 %
Shares of NUKK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.63. 82,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Nukkleus has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $78.32.
Nukkleus Company Profile
