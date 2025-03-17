Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Nukkleus Inc. (NASDAQ:NUKK – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 280,800 shares, a growth of 54.5% from the February 13th total of 181,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,510,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 6.9% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Nukkleus Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of NUKK stock traded up $0.48 on Monday, reaching $14.63. 82,774 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 780,474. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $19.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.66. Nukkleus has a one year low of $1.30 and a one year high of $78.32.

Nukkleus Company Profile

Nukkleus Inc, a financial technology company, provides blockchain-enabled technology solutions worldwide. It focuses on providing software and technology solutions for retail foreign exchange trading industry. The company provides transactions platform for dealing and risk management services. It also offers cross-border payment and transactions solutions and blockchain-enabled financial services solutions to institutional investors.

