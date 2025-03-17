Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Holdings Boosted by Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc.

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 342,830 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,155 shares during the quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. owned 0.82% of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF worth $13,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 327.6% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 727 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Investors Research Corp grew its stake in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NULV stock opened at $39.87 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.21 and a beta of 0.93. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $30.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.06.

The Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (NULV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI TIAA ESG USA Large Cap Value index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap value stocks that score highly on environmental, social, and governance (ESG) criteria. The fund is weighted using a multi-factor optimizer.

