Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NMI. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 192,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 41,907 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund during the fourth quarter worth $109,000. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund by 80.5% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 22,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 9,925 shares in the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $94,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $775,000. 16.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.

