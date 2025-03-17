Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI) Short Interest Down 41.0% in February

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NMI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,500 shares, a decrease of 41.0% from the February 13th total of 22,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Stock Down 0.4 %
Shares of NMI stock opened at $9.79 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.78. Nuveen Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $9.11 and a fifty-two week high of $10.30.
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.038 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.66%.
Institutional Trading of Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
About Nuveen Municipal Income Fund
Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal obligations issued by state and local government authorities.
