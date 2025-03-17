Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVRGet Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.

Nuvera Communications Price Performance

Shares of Nuvera Communications stock remained flat at $11.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.44.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc operates as a diversified communications company in the United States. The company offers broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; voice services to make and receive telephone calls within a defined local calling area; and network access services to other communication carriers for the use of its facilities to terminate or originate long distance calls on its fiber network.

Earnings History for Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR)

