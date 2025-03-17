Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) Posts Earnings Results

Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports. Nuvera Communications had a negative net margin of 11.65% and a positive return on equity of 1.33%.
Nuvera Communications Price Performance
Shares of Nuvera Communications stock remained flat at $11.01 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $57.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.15 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.35. Nuvera Communications has a 1 year low of $7.03 and a 1 year high of $12.44.
Nuvera Communications Company Profile
