NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI) Reaches New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF (NYSEARCA:HFXI – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.43 and last traded at $28.44, with a volume of 115647 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.10.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $27.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.79.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 6,635.1% during the third quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 1,412,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,472,000 after buying an additional 1,391,454 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,170,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264,805 shares in the last quarter. Veridan Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,700,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 30.8% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 558,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,564,000 after purchasing an additional 131,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,145,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,852,000 after purchasing an additional 116,144 shares in the last quarter.

NYLI FTSE International Equity Currency Neutral ETF Company Profile

The IQ 50 Percent Hedged FTSE International ETF (HFXI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap companies located in developed nations outside of North America, with roughly half of its foreign currency exposure hedged to the USD.

