one8zero8 LLC Acquires New Position in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $684,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 40.5% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. 82.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CBOE opened at $213.95 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.78. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 1 year low of $166.13 and a 1 year high of $221.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $204.83.

Cboe Global Markets ( NASDAQ:CBOE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 22.02% and a net margin of 18.64%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Cboe Global Markets’s payout ratio is currently 34.90%.

In other Cboe Global Markets news, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This trade represents a 47.90 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Adam Inzirillo sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.67, for a total value of $41,934.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,872.31. The trade was a 9.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,544 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,529. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on CBOE shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cboe Global Markets from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cboe Global Markets from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $174.00 price target (down from $203.00) on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Cboe Global Markets from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $206.86.

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

