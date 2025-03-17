one8zero8 LLC Buys New Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,304,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kraft Heinz by 16.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,400,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,558,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,366,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kraft Heinz by 11.3% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,150,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,019 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its stake in Kraft Heinz by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,858,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403,220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $39,339,000. 78.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kraft Heinz Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KHC opened at $30.23 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $36.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.38, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.40. The Kraft Heinz Company has a one year low of $27.25 and a one year high of $38.96. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Kraft Heinz Announces Dividend

Kraft Heinz ( NASDAQ:KHC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. Kraft Heinz had a net margin of 10.62% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 7th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio is presently 70.80%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KHC shares. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Kraft Heinz from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Bank of America downgraded Kraft Heinz from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $36.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.86.

Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

