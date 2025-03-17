one8zero8 LLC Buys Shares of 99,500 BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 99,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of BGY. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust during the third quarter valued at $107,000. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust in the third quarter worth about $197,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 111,376 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 132,088 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $766,000 after buying an additional 12,088 shares in the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust alerts:

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Price Performance

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust stock opened at $5.64 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.52 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.56. BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $5.13 and a 1 year high of $5.83.

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0426 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.07%.

(Free Report)

BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. It invests in public equity markets across the globe excluding the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust (NYSE:BGY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Enhanced International Dividend Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.