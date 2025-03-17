one8zero8 LLC Invests $494,000 in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 4,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $494,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Edgewood Management LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 133.3% in the third quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 9,934,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,089,280,000 after purchasing an additional 5,675,571 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Trade Desk by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 20,320,769 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,228,172,000 after buying an additional 2,013,047 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Trade Desk in the fourth quarter valued at about $231,570,000. National Pension Service boosted its stake in Trade Desk by 104.1% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,264,985 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $148,674,000 after buying an additional 645,240 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Trade Desk by 55.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,549,399 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $169,892,000 after acquiring an additional 551,925 shares during the last quarter. 67.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, insider Jay R. Grant sold 18,524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.35, for a total value of $2,210,839.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 169,464 shares in the company, valued at $20,225,528.40. The trade was a 9.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,754,459.04. The trade was a 4.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 41,029 shares of company stock worth $5,004,296. 9.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Trade Desk Price Performance

NASDAQ TTD opened at $53.94 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $111.58. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.42 and a 12 month high of $141.53. The company has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Trade Desk announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that authorizes the company to buyback $564.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Trade Desk from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on Trade Desk from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Trade Desk from $144.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target (down from $140.00) on shares of Trade Desk in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $119.45.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on TTD

Trade Desk Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.