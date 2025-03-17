one8zero8 LLC Makes New $571,000 Investment in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,707 shares of the CRM provider’s stock, valued at approximately $571,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of CRM. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,473 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $12,194,000 after buying an additional 4,752 shares in the last quarter. Nabity Jensen Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in Salesforce during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,215,000. Athena Investment Management acquired a new stake in Salesforce in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Aljian Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Salesforce by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aljian Capital Management LLC now owns 13,258 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $3,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Salesforce from $275.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $425.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $340.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Salesforce from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $365.62.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 6,221 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $343.00, for a total value of $2,133,803.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,861 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,474,323. The trade was a 10.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robin L. Washington bought 1,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $294.61 per share, for a total transaction of $499,363.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,799,331.45. The trade was a 4.06 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,108,793 shares of company stock worth $383,156,227 in the last ninety days. 3.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Salesforce Stock Up 3.0 %

CRM stock opened at $279.76 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $268.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.01, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $212.00 and a twelve month high of $369.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $318.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.36.

Salesforce Company Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

