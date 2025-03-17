one8zero8 LLC Makes New $620,000 Investment in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 8,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hologic by 64.0% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,572,545 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $453,940,000 after buying an additional 2,174,093 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Hologic by 32.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,213,607 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $159,911,000 after acquiring an additional 544,889 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Hologic during the fourth quarter valued at $27,007,000. Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in Hologic by 18.8% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,937,002 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $157,788,000 after acquiring an additional 306,562 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Hologic by 21.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,358,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $110,700,000 after purchasing an additional 238,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Hologic Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $60.71 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.49 and a quick ratio of 2.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.64. Hologic, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.33 and a 1 year high of $84.67.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hologic ( NASDAQ:HOLX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.72% and a net margin of 18.42%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HOLX. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Hologic from $76.00 to $73.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Hologic from $84.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Hologic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Leerink Partners lowered Hologic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.62.

About Hologic



Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

