one8zero8 LLC Purchases Shares of 8,830 Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT)

one8zero8 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Allient Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 8,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $214,000. one8zero8 LLC owned about 0.05% of Allient as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Allient by 23,963.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 406,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,948,000 after buying an additional 404,505 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Allient by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 45,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $862,000 after acquiring an additional 17,216 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allient by 74.7% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 28,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Allient by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 344,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,537,000 after purchasing an additional 5,975 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Allient during the third quarter valued at $386,000. Institutional investors own 61.57% of the company’s stock.

Allient Price Performance

Shares of Allient stock opened at $23.65 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $398.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 4.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.91. Allient Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.91 and a 52 week high of $36.33.

Allient Dividend Announcement

Allient ( NASDAQ:ALNT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.72 million. Allient had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 10.80%. As a group, analysts expect that Allient Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. Allient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on ALNT. Northland Securities upgraded Allient from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Capmk raised shares of Allient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th.

About Allient

Allient Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells precision and specialty controlled motion components and systems for various industries in the United States, Canada, South America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific. It offers brush and brushless DC motors, brushless servo and torque motors, coreless DC motors, integrated brushless motor-drives, gearmotors, gearing, modular digital servo drives, motion controllers, optical encoders, active and passive filters, input/output modules, industrial communications gateways, light-weighting technologies, and other controlled motion-related products, as well as nano precision positioning systems, servo control systems, and digital servo amplifiers and drives.

