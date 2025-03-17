one8zero8 LLC Takes $323,000 Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

one8zero8 LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,335 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $323,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 54.0% during the 3rd quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 194 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

GLD stock opened at $275.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $82.74 billion, a PE ratio of -29.30 and a beta of 0.20. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $198.94 and a 1 year high of $276.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $261.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $249.65.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

