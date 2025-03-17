one8zero8 LLC Takes Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

one8zero8 LLC bought a new position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 82 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 61 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,000 after purchasing an additional 3 shares during the period. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in AutoZone by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 3 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its stake in AutoZone by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 99 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its holdings in shares of AutoZone by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 20 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 69 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.74% of the company’s stock.

AZO opened at $3,553.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.74, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.71. AutoZone, Inc. has a one year low of $2,728.97 and a one year high of $3,704.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $3,401.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3,244.44.

AutoZone ( NYSE:AZO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The company reported $28.29 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $29.11 by ($0.82). The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a net margin of 14.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that AutoZone, Inc. will post 152.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Bailey L. Childress sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,550.00, for a total transaction of $568,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 50 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,500. The trade was a 76.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP K. Michelle Borninkhof sold 136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,550.08, for a total transaction of $482,810.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 403 shares in the company, valued at $1,430,682.24. The trade was a 25.23 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,871 shares of company stock valued at $6,720,811. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AZO. Roth Mkm upped their price objective on shares of AutoZone from $3,634.00 to $3,763.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of AutoZone from $3,775.00 to $3,830.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Barclays increased their target price on AutoZone from $3,024.00 to $3,585.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $3,490.00 to $3,750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoZone has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $3,651.91.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories in the United States, Mexico, and Brazil. The company provides various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products.

