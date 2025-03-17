OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Shares Purchased by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 33.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 206,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,055 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned 0.20% of OneSpaWorld worth $4,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the third quarter worth $81,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in OneSpaWorld by 2,395.2% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 5,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in OneSpaWorld in the fourth quarter worth $121,000. 95.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OSW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Truist Financial raised their price target on OneSpaWorld from $17.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd.

NASDAQ:OSW opened at $16.96 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $18.67. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.23 and a beta of 2.11. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $11.98 and a 52-week high of $23.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 12th. OneSpaWorld’s payout ratio is currently 22.86%.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

