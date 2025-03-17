OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC) Short Interest Down 29.2% in February

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPHC – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 34,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the February 13th total of 48,000 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on OptimumBank in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

OptimumBank Price Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OptimumBank

NASDAQ:OPHC traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $4.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,769. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.67. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 million, a P/E ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. OptimumBank has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $5.90.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OPHC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 66,086 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 2,611 shares during the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new position in shares of OptimumBank during the 3rd quarter valued at $323,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 81,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 30,202 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 17.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 136,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $650,000 after buying an additional 19,971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of OptimumBank by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 360,691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after buying an additional 61,971 shares during the last quarter. 7.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

OptimumBank Company Profile

OptimumBank Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for OptimumBank that provides various consumer and commercial banking services to individuals and businesses. It accepts demand interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing, savings, money market, and NOW accounts, as well as time deposits, wire transfers, ACH services, and certificates of deposit.

See Also

