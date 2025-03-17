Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $23,271.50 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Chen Geng sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $23,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626.70. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Ouster Trading Up 5.4 %

Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.97 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $396.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ouster by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ouster by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ouster by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OUST has been the subject of several research reports. Northland Capmk raised shares of Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a report on Thursday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

About Ouster

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

