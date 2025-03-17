Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST) CFO Sells $23,271.50 in Stock

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CFO Chen Geng sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.63, for a total transaction of $23,271.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,626.70. This trade represents a 7.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Ouster Trading Up 5.4 %
Shares of NYSE:OUST opened at $7.97 on Monday. Ouster, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.89. The company has a market cap of $396.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.38.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ouster by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Ouster by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 101,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,074 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ouster by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. raised its position in Ouster by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. now owns 31,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in Ouster by 28.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Get Our Latest Stock Report on OUST
About Ouster
Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Ouster
- High Dividend REITs: Are They an Ideal Way to Diversify?
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- The Significance of a Trillion-Dollar Market Cap Goes Beyond a Number
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- What Are Earnings Reports?
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.