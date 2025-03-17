Ouster (NYSE:OUST) Now Covered by Westpark Capital

Research analysts at Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Ouster (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on OUST. Northland Capmk upgraded Ouster to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Ouster in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ouster has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.17.

Get Ouster alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ouster

Ouster Trading Up 5.4 %

Institutional Trading of Ouster

NYSE:OUST opened at $7.97 on Monday. Ouster has a 12 month low of $4.68 and a 12 month high of $16.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.89. The stock has a market cap of $396.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.10 and a beta of 2.38.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000. Intech Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ouster during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ouster by 10.8% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 356,407 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,245,000 after purchasing an additional 34,743 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Ouster in the 3rd quarter worth $167,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Ouster by 286.7% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 59,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 44,275 shares during the last quarter. 31.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ouster Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ouster, Inc provides lidar sensors for the automotive, industrial, robotics, and smart infrastructure industries in Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its products include high-resolution scanning and solid-state digital lidar sensors, analog lidar sensors, and software solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ouster Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ouster and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.