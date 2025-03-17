Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Short Interest Up 31.8% in February

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 236,000 shares, an increase of 31.8% from the February 13th total of 179,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 570,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 1,545.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 7,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 6,968 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $255,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF by 61.8% during the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 10,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,914 shares during the period. Copia Wealth Management bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF during the fourth quarter worth $619,000.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Stock Up 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:COWG opened at $31.34 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $681.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12-month low of $24.12 and a 12-month high of $35.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.38 and its 200 day moving average is $31.64.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Cuts Dividend

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.0049 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

