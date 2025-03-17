Parallel Advisors LLC Grows Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report) by 4.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 269,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,474 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF worth $19,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPTM. Goodman Financial Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 8,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 30,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,207,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Praetorian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 54,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,907,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF by 1,557.1% in the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Trading Up 2.1 %
NYSEARCA:SPTM opened at $68.42 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.91 and a beta of 1.02. SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $60.52 and a 12-month high of $74.64.
SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Company Profile
The SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (SPTM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Composite 1500 index, a market-cap-weighted index selected by the S&P Committee that covers the entire US market cap spectrum. SPTM was launched on Oct 4, 2000 and is managed by State Street.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- How to Build the Ultimate Everything ETF Portfolio
- Best Aerospace Stocks Investing
- Dutch Bros or Starbucks: Which Coffee Stock Has More Growth?
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- 3 Stocks With High ROE and Market-Beating Growth Potential
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTM – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 1500 Composite Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.